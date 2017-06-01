Obama Criticizes Trump for Killing Climate Change Legacy

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Former President Barack Obama broke his silence again to criticize President Donald Trump for pulling the United States out of the Paris climate change agreement.

Obama criticized Trump’s decision as “an absence of American leadership” that moved the United States backward.

“Even as this Administration joins a small handful of nations that reject the future; I’m confident that our states, cities, and businesses will step up and do even more to lead the way, and help protect for future generations the one planet we’ve got,” he wrote in a statement.

Obama recalled his “steady, principled” leadership on the climate change agreement and “bold American ambition” that convinced other countries to follow their lead.

“The nations that remain in the Paris Agreement will be the nations that reap the benefits in jobs and industries created,” he said.

Obama praised business interests for investing in green energy, but did not mention the government subsidies that made it possible.

Despite his assertion that he wanted to remain silent after leaving office, Obama has broken that promise on multiple occasions to criticize President Trump.