Obama Drinks from Orange Cup to Support Gun Control Campaign

June 2 is National Gun Violence Awareness day, which is a fancy way of saying Michael Bloomberg-funded Everytown for Gun Safety’s Day to #WearOrange for gun control.

Never one to miss out on the opportunity to push a curtailment of Second Amendment rights, Barack Obama took to Twitter to show his solidarity with the gun control cause. He held an orange coffee cup and tweeted, “On this National Gun Violence Awareness Day, let your voice be heard and show your commitment to reducing gun violence.”

On this National Gun Violence Awareness Day, let your voice be heard and show your commitment to reducing gun violence. pic.twitter.com/eXkV4WmkqA — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 2, 2017

During his two terms in the White House, Obama’s anti-Second Amendment stance drove background checks for gun sales sky high. Moreover, concealed carry surged under Obama as social unrest and the Democratic Party’s pursuit of gun control–and complete gun bans–flourished.

May 2015 set a record for the most background checks of any May on record. Then June 2015 set the record the most background checks of any June on record. Then July, and August, September, November, and on and on. Every month set a record for 19 consecutive months beginning May 2015. By that point in Obama’s presidency it was clear that every high-profile gun crime would be viewed as an opportunity to propose more gun control, even if the proposed gun control had nothing to do with the crime that spurred its introduction.

We saw this with the Sandy Hook Elementary attack; a horrific crime wherein the criminal stole his guns then killed 26 innocents in a gun-free zone. Neither Obama nor his fellow Democrats said anything about removing the gun-free zones that forced teachers to be sitting ducks, but they did recruit Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) to push universal backgrounds (even though background checks have absolutely zero to do with an attack where the guns are stolen).

Now it is June 2, 2017, and Obama is back–with an orange cup–pushing gun control.

