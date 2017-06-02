Postman Arrested for Feeding Dog Nail-Filled Meatballs

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A mailman in Alabama has been arrested and charged with feeding a dog meatballs contaminated with nails.

Mail carrier Susanna Dawn Burhans, 47, was arrested on June 1 and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, police said according to AL.com.

An investigation led jointly by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and the Postal Service in Huntsville, Alabama, alleges that Burhans fed the animal the nail-filled meat at least one time in New Hope, Alabama.

Officials launched the investigation in mid-May after complaints were filed.

“We gathered intelligence from the Postal Service and put everything together,” Madison County Sheriff’s Capt. Mike Salomonsky said. “Right now, we know for sure there’s one dog. But there’s another neighbor that had a complaint, so there might be two or more.”

The U.S. Post Office has not released a statement on the incident.

Burhans was booked into the Madison County Jail and released after posting $2,500 bail.

