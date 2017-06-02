Progressives Plan National ‘March for Truth,’ Demand Independent Russia Investigation

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

NEW YORK, NY — On Saturday, over 135 cities will join a coalition of 17 “national progressive groups,” Democrat and progressive members of Congress, a Watergate prosecutor, writers, celebrities, musicians and activists in a series of national rallies known as the “March for Truth.”

The coordinated rallies are calling for an independent commission to investigate alleged collusion between the Trump administration and Russia, investigate whether Russia interfered with the 2016 elections, and call for President Trump to release his tax returns.

Part of a press release for the event states:

The firing of FBI Director Comey, bombshell news of memos that suggest Donald Trump attempted to influence an active FBI investigation, Senate testimony from John Brennan, Sally Yates and James Clapper, and revelations about the Trump administration’s handling of information that Mike Flynn was compromised further underscore the need for urgent, well-resourced investigations. As Representative Elijah Cummings noted last week, this investigation represents “a fight for the soul of our democracy.”

The march organizers stated that they have several “simple” demands:

An independent commission must be established and Congressional investigations should be properly resourced and pursued free of partisan interests.

As much information should be made available to the public as possible.

Congress should require Donald Trump to release his tax returns to clarify his business interests and obligations to any foreign entity;

If crimes were committed or if collusion is discovered, it must be prosecuted.

Congressional Representatives include Jerry Nadler (D-NY), Nydia Velasquez (D-NY), Brad Sherman (D-CA, Mike Quigley (D-IL), Al Green (D-TX), Robin Kelly (D-IL), Jamie Raskin (D-MD), and Donald McEachin (D-VA) are reportedly among politicians attending the rallies. Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks will also attend, in addition to tyranny expert Timothy Snyder, and progressive political commentator Sally Kohn. Leftist Sharia law advocate Linda Sarsour and Hamilton star Javier Muñoz will also be present.

Marches are being hosted in over 130 cities.

According to the Washington Post, there will be a rally but no actual march in Washington, D.C. However, organizers reportedly plan to take an aerial photograph of protesters on the Mall arranged in the form of the words “Investigate Trump.”

Last month, approximately 200 demonstrators — men, women, and their children — used their bodies to form the word “RESIST!” on the lawn of a public park located at President Trump’s golf course in Rancho Palos Verdes, to protest his policies and urge him to release his tax returns.

The group “Indivisible San Pedro” organized the event. Indivisible also has a hand in organizing Saturday’s “March for Truth” rallies.

“Resist!” has become a sort of battle cry for progressives and Democrats.

The D.C. “March for Truth” is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. near the Washington Monument and speakers will include Sarsour and Rep. Raskin.

In New York, the rally is slated to begin at 9 a.m. at Foley Square. Protesters will then march along Broadway. Actress Rosie O’Donnell and Rep. Nadler are expected to speak there. O’Donnell has been one of Trump’s most vocal opponents.

Adelle Nazarian is a politics and national security reporter for Breitbart News. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter.