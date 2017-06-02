Sean Spicer: Trump Family Has ‘Made It Very Clear’ What They Think of Kathy Griffin

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The White House declined to respond to comedian Kathy Griffin for her widespread public meltdown after her decision to feature herself holding the bloody, decapitated head of President Donald Trump in a photo.

“The president, the first lady, and the Secret Service have all made it very clear their view on those thoughts,” Spicer said in response to a question from Breitbart News, asking if the family wanted a personal apology from the comedian:

Melania Trump called the photo “very disturbing” and questioned Griffin’s mental health.

“When you consider some of the atrocities happening in the world today, a photo opportunity like this is simply wrong and makes you wonder about the mental health of the person who did it,” she said in a statement on Wednesday.

The president also condemned the photo in a Twitter message.

“Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this,” he wrote. “Sick!”

During her press conference on Friday, Griffin accused the president and his family of ruining her career and her life after she posed with the photo and said the family “picked the wrong redhead.”

“He broke me,” Griffin said tearfully.