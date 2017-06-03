5,000 Canadians March in Support of Trump, Against Liberal Trudeau Administration

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A group of up to 5,000 Canadian citizens marched on Canada’s capital on Saturday in support of U.S. President Donald Trump’s conservative agenda and against the liberal agenda of their own Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau.

The marchers gathered to protest the country’s spiraling tax rate, its recent attacks on free speech, and the government’s wild over-spending, Daily Caller reported.

Event organizer Mike Waine, who called his march the “Million Deplorable March” in emulation of the name Hillary Clinton made up for Donald Trump’s supporters, said he is annoyed that PM Trudeau gets a free pass from the Canadian media.

Waine said:

Nothing was being done about this corrupt government… Trudeau stepped out-of-bounds with waving the pot leaf in front of the nose of the tokers and his nice friendly-looking smile won him the housewives. So now we’re in a situation where we have a complete moron at the helm and he’s spending more than we can afford. He’s destroying our country with carbon taxes, he’s destroying small business.

Waine praised President Trump for taking the U.S. out of the Paris climate accord and slammed the Canadian media for refusing to report accurately how badly Trudeau’s liberal policies are working.

Other marchers were protesting the impending passage of M-103, a new law that would make criticism of Islam a criminal offense in Canada.

M-103 states that the government must “condemn Islamophobia and all forms of systemic racism and religious discrimination.” It would levy criminal sentences on those who criticize Islam.

Canada’s Conservative Party generally stands against M-103. Maxime Bernier, a conservative with libertarian free market leanings, recently said he voted against the bill, tweeting: “Free speech is the most fundamental right we have. I am opposed to #m103. Canadians should be treated equally regardless of religion.”

But the self-proclaimed “feminist” Prime Minister slammed opposition to the speech code-style bill:

Diversity is a source of strength, not just a source of weakness, and as I look at this beautiful room — sisters upstairs — everyone here, (I see) the diversity we have just within this mosque, within the Islamic community, within the Muslim community in Canada.

Marcher Rod Noble agreed with the conservative position saying, “We already have extensive protection for all groups and this is really special treatment and it’s part of a cookie cutter policy that is happening all across the western world…it’s part of the deliberate Islamization of the West…coordinated by George Soros and we have to stop this.”

The march began on Parliament Hill in the Canadian capital of Ottawa and will continue through Sunday afternoon, ending with a rally on Parliament Hill.

