‘Pittsburgh Not Paris’ Rally-Goers Mock ‘March for Truth’ Protesters

As leftist anti-Trump advocates held their multi-city “March for Truth” Saturday, a smaller group of #MAGA activists gathered on short notice in front of the White House to show their support for the withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement.

Adopting a rallying cry of “Pittsburgh not Paris” from the president’s speech Thursday in which he announced the withdrawal, rally-goers donned #MAGA gear and raised homemade signs as they gathered at Washington, D.C.’s Lafayette Square, just in front of the White House’s North Lawn. Hosted by the Fairfax County Republican Committee and the Republican Party of Virginia, the rally quickly gained the support of Team Trump-Pence, who sent invitations to supporters.

Independent reporter and U.S. Navy veteran Jack Posobiec captured the scene in front of the White House:

Conspicuous among the crowd were signs reading “CNN is ISIS,” an ironic jab at the mainstream media’s constant demonization of populists and conservatives. The phrase became a rallying cry as television cameras surveyed the crowd.

As the rally took place, the phrase shot into Twitter’s trending topics only to mysteriously disappear even as the volume of tweets climbed. Twitter has a long history of being accused of censoring hashtags popular with populist and conservative users and using other techniques to contain the outbreak of right-leaning outrage on the social media network.

One rally-goer carried, with a bemused grin, a sign emblazoned with both “CNN is ISIS” and a Shepard Fairey-style image of now-dismissed CNN guest host Kathy Griffin in her roundly condemned gory photoshoot holding a bloody severed effigy of the President of the United State’s head. He explained to Breitbart News:

We’re trying to hold CNN’s feet to the fire, as its propagandists are hellbent on destroying our President and his supporters. Sure enough, “CNN is ISIS” quickly became the #4 trend on Twitter. Kathy Griffin’s stunt was nothing short of reprehensible, and it’s imperative we make sure she and her employers at CNN receive the backlash they deserve. Conservatives need to do a better job of reframing these narratives. I’m always happy to expose the hateful elements within the American left.

As the #MAGA-types rallied at the White House, about a half mile away by the Washington Monument, the D.C. branch of the “March for Truth” gathered, ostensibly to attack the President over his decision to take America out of the Paris Accord — a crowning achievement of globalist liberal-internationalism. Author and journalist Max Blumenthal, who has written himself for a wide variety of leftist news outlets including the Daily Beast and David Brock’s Media Matters for America, however, reported that the “truth” pushed by the marchers had more to do with KGB conspiracy theories than scientific evidence about climate change:

Just stopped by the anti-Trump "Rally for Truth" planned by a who's who of liberal organizations exploiting Russia hysteria pic.twitter.com/z3hEbTphAv — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) June 3, 2017

An organizer of Rally for Truth told me he modeled it after the Tea Party. Like a liberal version of 2009 anti-Obama Birther rallies. pic.twitter.com/MEcYN4MRnP — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) June 3, 2017

Asking attendees for evidence of this “truth,” he got responses that would make the guy holding the “CNN is ISIS” sign smile a little broader:

I asked many at rally if they had seen any evidence of Russian collusion with Trump, hacking etc. At best, I was referred to CNN, WaPo, NYT. — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) June 3, 2017

In fact, when that college student who was holding the sign later engaged with March for Truthers on the mall, his findings were largely the same. He told Breitbart News:

The March for Truth’s messaging was replete with falsehoods and anti-Trump demagoguery. Very few of the participants whom I talked to knew anything about the way our justice system works, much less the intricacies of the special counsel statutes. While I’m glad they’re politically active and exercising their right to protest, for the most part, they had no coherent message. They were all very angry and anti-Trump, and really excited with their fantasy of him being impeached. But they had no specifics. It seems what they’re really angry about is that they lost the election. It’s time to move on.

The March for Truth is by no means restricted to the fringes of the political left, and was wholeheartedly supported by elements of the Democratic Party’s mainstream. Centering around the march in New York City, Democratic representatives Jerry Nadler (D-NY), Nydia Velasquez (D-NY), Brad Sherman (D-CA, Mike Quigley (D-IL), Al Green (D-TX), Robin Kelly (D-IL), Jamie Raskin (D-MD), and Donald McEachin (D-VA) were all booked to speak to these “truther” crowds. They were to be joined by left-wing journalist/activist Sally Kohn, convicted terrorist and female gential mutilation apologist Linda Sarsour, and Hamilton star Javier Muñoz.