U.S. Embassy in U.K. Contradicts President Trump on London Mayor

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

United States Acting Ambassador at the U.S. Embassy in London Lewis Lukens commended London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Sunday, the day after another terror attack on the United Kingdom left seven dead and many more injured, and just hours after U.S. President Donald Trump had tweeted criticism of the London Mayor.

Lukens is currently the Acting Ambassador for the U.S. in the U.K. He took over after the departure of Ambassador Barzun. Lukens served as the State Department’s Diplomat in Residence for the Northwest at U.C. Berkeley from 2014-2016 under the Obama Administration.

London’s first Muslim mayor issued a statement in which he informed Londoners that there is “no reason to be alarmed” as the city increases its police presence in response to Saturday’s terror attack.

“Londoners should be aware that there will be additional armed and unarmed police officers on our streets from tonight in order to keep Londoners, and all those visiting out city safe,” said Khan. “I want to reassure all Londoners, and all our visitors, not to be alarmed. Our city remains one of the safest in the world.”

In an early Sunday morning tweet President Trump responded to the London Mayor’s statement:

At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is "no reason to be alarmed!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

Hours later, the U.S. Embassy in the U.K. tweeted out comments from Acting Ambassador Lukens. The first two of a series of three tweets containing Lukens’ comments merely offered condolences and support for the people affected in the London attacks, but the third included a commendation of the London Mayor despite the fact that the President had already made comments regarding Mayor Khan.

I commend the strong leadership of the @MayorofLondon as he leads the city forward after this heinous attack. – LLukens 3/3 https://t.co/p4dDZuCpyO — U.S. Embassy London (@USAinUK) June 4, 2017

The response from emergency services, law enforcement & officials in Ldn–as well as ordinary Londoners–has been extraordinary. – LLukens 2/3 — U.S. Embassy London (@USAinUK) June 4, 2017

It is with a heavy heart I offer my condolences and support to the people of the United Kingdom. America grieves with you. – LLukens 1/3 — U.S. Embassy London (@USAinUK) June 4, 2017

President Trump’s Director of Social Media tweeted at Mayor Khan the same morning as Trump’s tweet :

.@MayorofLondon– refer to below tweet 13 months ago, after you criticized … now President @realDonaldTrump — and WAKE UP!!!! https://t.co/RzGOHny37L — Dan Scavino Jr. (@Scavino45) June 4, 2017

The London Mayor tweeted of Trump in May 2016:

Trump's ignorant view of Islam could make both our countries less safe. It risks alienating mainstream Muslims. London has proved him wrong — Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) May 10, 2016

The U.S. Embassy and Consulates in the United Kingdom website states in a profile of Lukens, “As Executive Director of the Department of State’s Executive Secretariat from 2008-2011, he directed all management support for Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, including her overseas travel.”

Follow Michelle Moons on Twitter @MichelleDiana