Man Who Mowed Lawn During Tornado: ‘I Was Keeping an Eye on It’

A tornado made landfall in Canada on Friday, but one man decided that a tornado was not going to stop him from mowing the lawn.

Theunis Wessels, of Alberta, was cutting the grass in his backyard with the tornado in the background when his wife, Cecilia, decided to take a picture of the scene to send to her parents in South Africa, the Canadian Press reported.

The photo quickly went viral on Twitter, gaining over 1,000 retweets.

Man who mowed lawn with tornado behind him says he 'was keeping an eye on it.' Alberta, Canada. https://t.co/cb6JBxG0cd #Tornado #StormHour pic.twitter.com/5BCxS3IwcJ — #StormHour (@StormHour) June 4, 2017

Cecilia said she took a nap while her husband went to mow the lawn when she was awoken by her 9-year-old daughter who was worried that her father would not come inside during the storm.

“I literally took the picture to show my mum and dad in South Africa, ‘Look there’s a tornado,’ and now everyone is like, ‘Why is your husband mowing the lawn?’” Cecilia said.

She added that many of her neighbors were also taking pictures of the storm.

Theunis said that the storm was further away than it looked in the photo and it was moving in the opposite direction from them.

“It looks much closer if you look in the photo, but it was really far away. Well, not really far, far away, but it was far away from us,” he said.

Still, Theunis said he was watching the storm closely as it formed a funnel cloud.

“I was keeping an eye on it,” Theunis said.

Nobody was injured as a result of the tornado, but KWQC reports the area had some property damage.