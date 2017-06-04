Trump Blasts London Mayor Sadiq Khan for Saying ‘No Reason to Be Alarmed’ After London Attack

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Trump tore into London’s left-wing Mayor Sadiq Khan Sunday in the wake of a terror attack in London that left at least seven dead and dozens injured — after Khan told Londoners there is “no reason to be alarmed.”

Terrorists drove a van through crowds near London Bridge Saturday night, before rampaging through a nearby market and stabbing people, before they were eventually being shot by armed police. Their identities have not yet been revealed by authorities.

Khan, who became London’s first Muslim mayor last year and has become known for making bizarre remarks about terrorism, told Londoners that there was nothing to be alarmed about as the city ramps up its police presence in the wake of the attack.



“Londoners should be aware that there will be additional armed and unarmed police officers on our streets from tonight in order to keep Londoners, and all those visiting out city safe,” he said.

“I want to reassure all Londoners, and all our visitors, not to be alarmed. Our city remains one of the safest in the world,” he said.

President Trump, who said earlier Sunday on Twitter that “we must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people,” attacked Khan for telling people not to be alarmed in the wake a major terror attack on the city, the third attack in the UK in just a few months.

We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people. If we don't get smart it will only get worse — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is "no reason to be alarmed!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

Khan also reportedly said that London is “one of the safest global cities in the world if not the safest global cities in the world” just hours after the attack.

Khan has become well-known in America for his politically correct statements about terrorism. In September, Khan said terrorism is “part and parcel of living in a big city” and in May last year called Trump’s views on Muslims “ignorant.”

Trump's ignorant view of Islam could make both our countries less safe. It risks alienating mainstream Muslims. London has proved him wrong — Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) May 10, 2016

“London has proved him wrong,” he said.

