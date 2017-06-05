Donald Trump: Bring Back the ‘Travel Ban’ to Fight Terror

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The recent terrorist attack in the United Kingdom prompted President Donald Trump to resume his pursuit of the travel ban to prevent terrorism in the United States.

“People, the lawyers and the courts can call it whatever they want, but I am calling it what we need and what it is, a TRAVEL BAN!” he said.

The temporary ban blocks travel and immigration from six Middle Eastern countries — Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

Trump’s second attempt at instating a ban was blocked in March by a federal judge in Hawaii, which was upheld by an federal appeals court in May. The president’s first attempt was withdrawn by the White House after it was also blocked by the courts. Trump signed his support for the stronger, first ban.

“The Justice Department should have stayed with the original Travel Ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted to (the) Supreme Court,” he wrote on Twitter.

Trump asked for his Justice Department to expedite hearings for his second version of the ban and then move forward again on a tougher ban.

“In any event we are EXTREME VETTING people coming into the U.S. in order to help keep our country safe,” he wrote. “The courts are slow and political!”