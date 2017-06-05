Donald Trump on Terror: ‘This Bloodshed Must End’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump again signaled his support for the United Kingdom after the terrorist attack on London Bridge that killed seven and wounded nearly 50, vowing to fight terrorism in his administration.

“This bloodshed must end. This bloodshed will end,” Trump said, vowing to “do what is necessary” to prevent terrorism from coming to America.

Trump said that he spoke with UK Prime Minister Theresa May to express “unwavering support” for Britain and promised to assist them in their struggle against terror.

“America sends our thoughts, our prayers and our deepest sympathies to the victims of this evil slaughter and we renew our resolve — stronger than ever before — to protect the United States and its allies from a vile enemy that has waged war on innocent life.”

Trump made his remarks on Sunday during a pre-gala reception at Ford’s Theatre and recognized Lincoln Medal recipients Ronald O. Perelman and quarterback Peyton Manning.

