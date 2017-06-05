Gabby Giffords Criticizes Trump for Bypassing ‘Gun Debate’ After London Knife Attack

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Gun control proponent Gabby Giffords criticized President Trump for bypassing “gun debate” following the truck and knife-based London terror attacks.

CNN reported that seven people were killed and 48 injured when three attackers drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge on June 3, then jumped out of the vehicle and began chasing and stabbing innocents.

On Sunday–the day after the horrific attack–Trump tweeted:

Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now? That's because they used knives and a truck! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

But Giffords stressed that gun debates happen regardless, and she used the false claim that “90 people in our country die from gun violence [every day]” to bolster her position. She tweeted:

Mr. President, every day we are having a gun debate because every day 90 people in our country die from gun violence. Many of them are kids. https://t.co/Pv6z2ILKl1 — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) June 4, 2017

Hillary Clinton made similar claims about the number of Americans killed by “gun violence” during the presidential election cycle, and Breitbart News showed that Clinton’s claims swelled actual figures by 66%. For example, on April 11, 2016, Clinton said, “90 people a day die from gun violence.”

That works out to roughly 33,000 people a year. However, the actual number of firearm-related homicides each year averages 10,500 to 12,000 or so. Clinton, Giffords, and other gun controllers are able to raise these numbers by adding suicides to homicides, then reporting both as “gun violence.” The number of firearm-related suicides in the U.S. ranges between 20,000 and 22,000 annually on average.

So President Trump predicts no gun control debate following a truck and knife attack, only to have Giffords respond with inflated “gun violence” numbers in an attempt to show a debate is needed anyway.

