Gabby Giffords’ Gun Control Group Tries to Derail Permitless Carry Bill in North Carolina

Gabby Giffords’ gun control is ramping up their misinformation campaign in hopes of derailing permitless carry as it goes to a full House vote in North Carolina.

If North Carolina adopts permitless carry, it will be the 13th state to do so. The other 12 are Alaska, Arizona, Idaho, Kansas, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and West Virginia. Additionally, Arkansas and Montana recognize permitless carry in the vast majority of their states.

The bill in North Carolina — HB 746 — has already passed two committees. The News & Observer reports that it would simply allow law-abiding citizens to carry concealed without a permit in any location “where weapons can be carried openly” without one. Similar legislation is currently on the move in Michigan, where the law also allows open carry of handguns without a permit but prohibits carrying a gun on your hip if your jacket hangs down far enough to cover it.

ABC 13 WLOS reports that HB 746 would preserve the concealed carry permitting process for those who want a permit for out-of-state reciprocity, but permits for in-state carry would not be required.

Grass Roots North Carolina’s Paul Valone explained that the bill would preserve the “same restrictions” on carry that exist now, which means that those barred from carrying now will continue to be barred from carrying if HB 746 is signed into law.

Valone said, “The committee sponsor, today, in committee made that abundantly clear. The same background check requirements that are currently law will continue to apply after House Bill 746 is passed. The same people who can carry firearms openly right now will be able to carry them concealed.”

Nevertheless, Giffords’ gun control is telling North Carolinians that “almost anyone could carry a concealed, loaded gun in public” if permitless carry passes. This claim, though demonstrably false, was made by gun control groups as West Virginia, Idaho, Mississippi, and Missouri abolished their concealed carry permit requirements last year.

The argument was also made this year when New Hampshire and North Dakota abolished their concealed carry permit requirements. It will be made as the Michigan House gets to closer to approving permitless carry and will certainly continue to be made in North Carolina in hopes of derailing HB 746 before it can be signed into law.

