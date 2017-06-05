Numerous Fatalities in Orlando Workplace Attack, Gunman Dead as Well

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Four people were reportedly shot and killed around 8 a.m. in a Florida business, with the attack being viewed as a scene of workplace violence rather than terrorism.

The gunman is also dead and law enforcement officials report the situation is contained.

According to WFTV, the business where the shooting occurred is located in a manufacturing where businesses include “Gerber Collision & Glass and Fiamma Inc., a manufacturer of RV awnings.”

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) tweeted:

OCSO on shooting scene w/ multiple fatalities. Situation contained, Now investigating tragic incident & will soon have accurate information — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 5, 2017

The FBI is on scene with the OCSO. CNN reports that “Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs and Sheriff Jerry Demings are also on the scene.”

WKMG 6 reports that the gunman was a “disgruntled employee.”

