Alleged NSA Leaker Once Said ‘Being White Is Terrorism’

The woman who allegedly leaked top-secret information from the National Security Agency to a news outlet once said that “being white is a form of terrorism.”
Reality Winner, who is white, tweeted to rapper Kanye West in February that he should make a shirt saying whiteness is a form of terrorism.
“@kanyewest you should make a shirt that says, ‘being white is terrorism,'” Winner wrote on Twitter.
A search of Winner’s Twitter account shows multiple left-wing messages disparaging President Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions, ranging from calling the president an “orange fascist” to calling Sessions a “Confederate general” who encourages racism:
the most dangerous entry to this country was the orange fascist we let into the white house
— Sara Winners (@Reezlie) February 11, 2017
#racism that is all
— Sara Winners (@Reezlie) February 11, 2017
@jeffsessions #Congrats on being confirmed as #ConfederateGeneral #SNLSessions
— Sara Winners (@Reezlie) February 13, 2017
#TrumpIsACunthttps://t.co/IfL4hQ8pvb
— Sara Winners (@Reezlie) January 30, 2017
Winner’s Facebook page also shows posts “resisting” Trump with the hashtags #NeverMyPresident and #resist, but one such post is no longer available:
The left-wing activist reportedly supported Sen. Bernie Sanders in the 2016 election and followed NSA leaker Edward Snowden on Twitter.
Winner worked as a government contractor with Pluribus International Corporation in Georgia and was charged Monday with allegedly leaking NSA documents on Russian election hacking to The Intercept.
