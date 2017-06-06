Alleged NSA Leaker Once Said ‘Being White Is Terrorism’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The woman who allegedly leaked top-secret information from the National Security Agency to a news outlet once said that “being white is a form of terrorism.”

Reality Winner, who is white, tweeted to rapper Kanye West in February that he should make a shirt saying whiteness is a form of terrorism.

“@kanyewest you should make a shirt that says, ‘being white is terrorism,'” Winner wrote on Twitter.

A search of Winner’s Twitter account shows multiple left-wing messages disparaging President Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions, ranging from calling the president an “orange fascist” to calling Sessions a “Confederate general” who encourages racism:

the most dangerous entry to this country was the orange fascist we let into the white house — Sara Winners (@Reezlie) February 11, 2017

#racism that is all — Sara Winners (@Reezlie) February 11, 2017

Winner’s Facebook page also shows posts “resisting” Trump with the hashtags #NeverMyPresident and #resist, but one such post is no longer available:

The left-wing activist reportedly supported Sen. Bernie Sanders in the 2016 election and followed NSA leaker Edward Snowden on Twitter.

Winner worked as a government contractor with Pluribus International Corporation in Georgia and was charged Monday with allegedly leaking NSA documents on Russian election hacking to The Intercept.