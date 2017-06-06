Donald Trump Jr: Kathy Griffin ‘Deserves Everything That’s Coming to Her’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Donald Trump Jr. believes that Kathy Griffin “deserves everything that’s coming to her” after she released a photo of her holding the bloody, decapitated head of the president and then tried to claim that she was the victim of bullying.

“I don’t think we’ve been so measured,” Trump’s son said during an interview on ABC News, pointing to his family’s response to the image. “I don’t think we did anything inappropriate … but then to run and claim victimhood? She deserves everything that’s coming to her.”

Griffin hosted a press conference last week claiming that the Trump’s had broken her, after her stunt.

“I don’t think I will have a career after this. I’m going to be honest, he broke me,” Griffin said tearfully, calling the Trump family bullies.

Griffin complained she was the victim of “a mob mentality pile-on” after multiple scheduled appearances of her comedy show were canceled.