Donald Trump Taunts Media: Twitter ‘Honest and Unfiltered’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump defended his use of Twitter and other social media platforms to share his thoughts with the American people.

“The FAKE MSM is working so hard trying to get me not to use Social Media,” Trump wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. “They hate that I can get the honest and unfiltered message out.”

Despite reports that the president would be more calculated on Twitter, Trump has done the opposite, sending multiple messages on the platform in the wake of the London Bridge terrorist attack.

“Sorry folks, but if I would have relied on the Fake News of CNN, NBC, ABC, CBS, WashPost or NYTimes, I would have had ZERO chance winning WH,” Trump added.

Trump’s comments about London mayor Sadiq Khan and his comments about his travel ban that stalled in the courts have startled the media, who repeatedly warn the president that he is stepping on his own administration’s messaging strategy.

Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. defended his father’s use of Twitter during an ABC News interview.

“Every time he puts something out there he gets criticized by the media all day every day and guess what, two weeks later he’s proven to be right,” he said.