Donald Trump to James Comey: ‘I Wish Him Luck’

President Donald Trump wished his former FBI director James Comey luck ahead of his testimony to a Senate committee on Thursday.

“I wish him luck,” Trump said, speaking briefly with reporters after a White House meeting in the Roosevelt Room with Republican Senate and House leaders on Tuesday.

Trump’s statement comes just after reports broke noting that Comey has “told associates” he will not accuse the president of trying to obstruct justice in regards to the Russian investigation, according to ABC News.

Comey’s testimony is gearing up to be a major event in Washington, D.C. as news outlets have announced special wall-to-wall coverage of it.