Fashion Paparazzi Love Ivanka’s $35 Target Dress

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

What first lady Melania Trump and first daughter Ivanka Trump wear in public seems more important to the press these days than policy issues. This week it’s the news that Ivanka wore a dress that anyone who shops at Target can buy — if there are any in stock once the word gets out.

“For just one day, Ivanka Trump has ditched her designer duds for a more down-to-earth approach,” the Huffington Post reported on Monday.

“The 35-year-old special advisor to President Trump stepped out in a $35 dress from Target on Monday (and it’s actually on sale right now for $17.50),” the Huffington Post reported.

“The simple black dress with a ruffled bottom and two lilies is from Victoria Beckham’s line for Target,” The Huffington Post reported. “As of now, the dress is still available on the retailer’s website.”

Also of note, according to the Huffington Post, is that Ivanka “paired” the dress with a black purse, lace-up black heels and “minimal jewelry,” which was covered in the Daily Mail’s photograph accompanying its reporting on the latest Ivanka fashion statement.

The New York Post headlined its story on the dress “Ivanka Trump rocks a $35 dress.”

“She’s worth millions, but even Ivanka Trump can’t turn down a good bargain,” the Post declared.

Ivanka, of course, owns her own fashion line and can dress in whatever she wants — for free.

Still, the fashion police are already eagerly awaiting her next appearance.

“We can’t wait to see if Ivanka pulls more Target out of her closet,” the Huffington Post report said.