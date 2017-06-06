Five Things Fired FBI Director James Comey Will Be Asked

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Fired FBI Director James Comey is set to testify this Thursday, in what will be his first hearing since he was fired last month by President Trump.

The president’s critics are salivating for what they hope will be any bit of evidence that the president engaged in any wrongdoing, but it’s far from clear how much Comey will be willing to say in an open hearing.

Former officials have steered away from discussing an ongoing investigation or classified information in public settings. There is also a closed hearing afterwards, giving Comey an “out” for questions he would rather answer in private.

Still, he will be pressed hard by Democrats on the committee and is expected to be asked the following questions:

1. Did Trump pressure you to drop the investigation on Flynn?

President Trump reportedly pressured Comey to drop the FBI’s investigation of former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn during an Oval Office meeting in February. At least that is according to an anonymous associate of Comey, who reportedly read to the New York Times from a memo that Comey had allegedly written and shared with senior F.B.I. officials and close associates.

The alleged memo, according to the Times, said Trump said, “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go … He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go.”

If Comey confirms the account, senators will likely ask him why he never said anything to them, or the Judiciary Committees that have oversight over the FBI. In addition, Comey had told Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) last month that the FBI has not been told to stop something for a political reason, and that it would be a “very big deal.”

“I’m talking about a situation where we were told to stop something for a political reason, that would be a very big deal. It’s not happened in my experience,” Comey said.

Democrats have argued the account is evidence of obstruction of justice, but legal experts have said there would need to be more than a verbal request to constitute obstruction of justice. Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe has also testified that there has been “no effort to impede” the Russian investigation.

2. Did Trump ask you to pledge loyalty to him?

An associate of Comey also told the New York Times that during a private dinner with Trump on January 27, the president “turned the conversation to whether Mr. Comey would pledge his loyalty to him.”

“Mr. Comey declined to make that pledge. Instead, Mr. Comey has recounted to others, he told Mr. Trump that he would always be honest with him, but that he was not ‘reliable’ in the conventional political sense,” the Times wrote.

The associate said Trump asked him again, and that he declined again, but when Trump asked if he would have Comey’s “honest loyalty,” Comey replied, “You will have that.”

Trump has denied asking that question, but told Fox News that it would not have been a bad question if he did.

“Throughout his career, Mr. Trump has made loyalty from the people who work for him a key priority, often discharging employees he considers insufficiently reliable,” the Times wrote.

3. Did you really tell President Trump that he was not under FBI investigation?

In a letter informing Comey he was fired, President Trump thanked him for informing him on three occasions that he was not under FBI investigation for collusion with Russia.

Trump wrote, “I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation.”

Later, Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) during an executive meeting of the Senate Judiciary Committee would confirm Trump’s assertion.

“Senator Feinstein and I heard nothing that contradicted the President’s statement,” Grassley said at the meeting. Feinstein then said after Grassley’s statement, “I very much appreciate what you’ve said and it’s very accurate, and we were briefed.”

Still, Democrats who missed it may inquire again, or inquire when Comey informed the president.

4. Are there memos on the Clinton email investigation?

Republicans will likely inquire if Comey also created memos related to the Hillary Clinton email investigation, which he oversaw.

He has said he was worried about then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch’s impartiality after she met briefly with Bill Clinton on a tarmac, which would lead him to announce the FBI’s findings on his own.

Comey said during a hearing last month:

And then the capper was — and I’m not picking on the — the Attorney General Loretta Lynch, who I like very much — but her meeting with President Clinton on that airplane was the capper for me. And I then said, you know what, the department cannot by itself credibly end this. The best chance we have as a justice system is if I do something I never imagined before, step away from them and tell the American people, look, here’s what the FBI did, here’s what we found, here’s what we think. And that that offered us the best chance of the American people believing in the system, that it was done in a credible way.

Republicans will be interested in whether he faced any pressure under the Obama administration to let Clinton off the hook.

Democrats will also press Comey on a recent report that said he also acted based on a fake document that said Lynch would obstruct to the investigation.

5. Do you believe Congress should reauthorize Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act?

This question will inevitably come up, as Congress looks to reauthorize Section 702 of the FISA, which will expire on December 31, 2017. Section 702 allows the U.S. intelligence community to surveil communications of non-U.S. persons located outside the U.S.

However, there is widespread concern among civil liberties advocates that the government has abused this authority to improperly surveil U.S. citizens, too.

The issue has become even more controversial after officials privy to private communications between Flynn and Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak were illegally leaked to the Washington Post, leading to his eventual resignation.

Senators will likely ask Comey the value of the authority, and whether it has been misused.

Sen. Jim Risch (R-RI), who sits on the committee, has blasted illegal leaks from the intelligence community, though he supports renewing Section 702.

“The real story here is, there’s a weasel here. And that is the person who reported about this conversation. This is a person who is a traitor,” he told PBS Newshour last month.

“They betrayed their own country. They betrayed their families and their neighbors. And when you disclose classified information, classified conversations that you have access to, it is an act of treason,” he said. “He or she should be held to answer for that and treated as any treasonous person would be.”