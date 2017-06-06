Mike Pence to National Catholic Prayer Breakfast: ‘This Administration Stands with You’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Vice President Mike Pence spoke at the 13th National Catholic Prayer Breakfast in Washington, DC, Tuesday about President Trump’s commitment to the faith community. Pence reiterated the administration’s goal to advance Catholic causes, such as religious freedom and protecting the unborn.

“I had the honor to stand by President Trump as he signed an executive order to restore religious liberty in the public square,” Vice President Pence said to a standing ovation.

“This administration hears you. This administration stands with you,” he continued. “Remember to bow the head and bend the knee to pray in these challenging times. Not so much pray for a cause but as for our country.”

Pence’s remarks were well received by those attending and speaking.

“I was very encouraged to hear the vice president, to express his faith overtly and to exhort us here to pray for our country,” former Ambassador to the Vatican R. James Nicholson told Breitbart News. “Nobody knows President Trump better than Vice President Pence, and when he affirms the president’s commitment to the sanctity of life, it’s very encouraging.”

“The vice president is sending the right message in the right moment. Unity is important, and it is promoted by faith. Embracing God, we will be one nation,” said Mario E. Dorsonville, the auxiliary bishop of Washington and the event’s invocation speaker.

One attendee, Kevin Francis, voiced the overall attitude of the gathering, emphasizing that “it’s very encouraging that [Pence is] supportive of the sanctity of life and religious freedom, which is fundamental to not just being an American but being a person as well. In fact, I think that religious freedom is one’s most fundamental right. With that in mind, it’s also important that [Pence] expressed solidarity with all persecuted religious minorities everywhere, including imperiled Christians in Iraq and Syria.”