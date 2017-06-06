Poll: Americans Agree with Trump on Paris Agreement: 41% Say Deal Would Increase Energy Costs

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A new Rasmussen Poll shows that 41 percent of people responding to a poll about President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate change agreement is a good idea, because sticking with the deal could increase energy costs.

And most Americans don’t want to pay much, if anything, to fight “global warming.”

“President Trump pulled the United States out of the Paris anti-global warming agreement last week in part because of his concern about its potential impact on the U.S. economy,” Rasmussen wrote about its poll, conducted of 1,000 likely voters in recent days on the telephone and online.

“Voters tend to agree the accord would have led to increased energy costs, and most remain unwilling to pay much, if anything, more to fight global warming,” Rasmussen said of the 41 percent who said the deal would increase energy costs for Americans.

“Just 20% believe the requirement would decrease the cost of energy, while 23% say it would have no impact,” Rasmussen reported and noted that 16 percent of poll takers were not sure.

In another Rasmussen poll, the majority of respondents, or 60 percent, said Congress should vote on any such agreement. Former President Barack Obama signed the Paris “executive agreement” in 2015 without the consent of Congress.