Sean Spicer to Media: Twitter a ‘Very, Very Effective Tool’ for President Trump

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer continued fielding questions about President Donald Trump’s Twitter account, reminding the press that it was an effective tool for Trump during his campaign for president.

“Does he sometimes cross the line where his tweets become the news, become the agenda, and actually impedes the ability to get things done?” asked Fox News White House correspondent John Roberts during Tuesday’s White House press briefing, pointing out that “using it and using it wisely are two different things.”

Spicer said that Trump’s use of social media was a “very, very effective tool” for communication for his millions of followers across social media platforms.

“I think the same people who are critiquing his use of it now, critiqued it during the election, and it turned out pretty well for him then,” Spicer quipped.

According to a White House tech source, the president has about 108-110 million social media followers.

When asked if the Trump’s tweets should be considered official statements from the White House, Spicer appeared incredulous.

“Well the president is the president of the United States, so they’re considered official statements of the President of the United States,” he replied.