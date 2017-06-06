Sean Spicer on Trump’s Trip to the UK: ‘He Appreciates Her Majesty’s Gracious Invitation’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Press Secretary Sean Spicer was asked at the daily White House press briefing on Tuesday about London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s saying that President Donald Trump’s visit to the UK should be cancelled after the president criticized the mayor’s remarks about the terror threat there.

Khan said there was “no reason to be alarmed” by an increased police presence in London following yet another terror attack on Saturday on the London Bridge.

“[The president] appreciates Her Majesty’s gracious invitation,” Spicer responded, referring to the invitation extended to Trump by Queen Elizabeth.

Trump tweeted about the mayor’s seemingly incongruous remark about the police presence in London following the attack.

“Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his ‘no reason to be alarmed’ statement,” Trump tweeted on Monday. “MSM is working hard to sell it!”

“At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!’” Trump tweeted.

Except in Northern Ireland, the average police officer in the UK does not carry a firearm.

Following Saturday’s attack, the presence of police in London increased and Khan remarked on the phenomenon, saying people should not be alarmed by the increase.