Donald Trump Praises Middle East Countries for Cutting Ties with Qatar

President Donald Trump reacted to the news that several Middle Eastern countries, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, cut ties with Qatar.

“Perhaps this will be the beginning of the end to the horror of terrorism!” Trump wrote enthusiastically on Twitter.

Trump referred to his trip to the Middle East in May, where he called for Middle Eastern countries to reject radical Islamic terrorism and stop funding the terrorists.

“During my recent trip to the Middle East I stated that there can no longer be funding of Radical Ideology,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Leaders pointed to Qatar – look!”

Trump’s comment was widely interpreted as a positive reaction to the decision, despite the State Department and the Department of Defense’s continued neutral position on the decision.

The decision was partially due to Qatar’s ties to Iran and terrorist groups in the region.

“So good to see the Saudi Arabia visit with the King and 50 countries already paying off,” Trump said, claiming partial victory for Saudi Arabia’s decision. “They said they would take a hard line on funding extremism, and all reference was pointing to Qatar.”