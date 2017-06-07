Comey Crawl: D.C. Bars Plan Testimony Drink Special Bonanza on Thursday Morning

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

While ordinary Americans nationwide work on Thursday morning, the political class and media elite in Washington, D.C. plan to party as early as 9 a.m. in bars across the city to celebrate the congressional testimony of fired former FBI Director James Comey.

Throughout the nation’s capital, various restaurants and bars plan to open early to help Washingtonians imbibe adult beverages while cheering Comey on. The Senate Intelligence Committee hearing is set to begin at 10 a.m.

Breitbart News has compiled a map and list of the local establishments partaking in the “Comey Crawl.”

–Comey Crawl Map–

Shaw’s Tavern

520 Florida Ave. NW

The bar’s “Comey Hearing Covfefe” event will feature $5 flavored-Russian Vodka shots and $10 “FBI” sandwiches — fried chicken breast, bacon and iceburg lettuce on a toasted bun with fries. All five TVs will feature the hearing with sound. “Grab your friends, grab a drink and let’s COVFEFE!” says the bar’s Facebook event page.

Opens at 9:30 a.m.

Thursday we are opening early for our Comey Hearing Covfefe! pic.twitter.com/o7o2XsFzl2 — Shaw's Tavern (@ShawsTavern) June 6, 2017

The Partisan

709 D St. NW

Grab a breakfast sandwich next door, then come “watch it all go down,” advertises The Partisan, another bar located in Northwest, D.C. As for specialty cocktails, it plans to offer $6 “The Last Word” and “Drop the Bomb” libations.

Opens at 10 a.m.

Union Pub

201 Massachusetts Ave. NE

Probably the most celebratory event of all, this bar will be serving rounds on the house every time President Trump tweets about the hearing.

Opens at 9:30 a.m.

TOMORROW: We open at 9:30AM & buying a round of drinks for the house every time @realDonaldTrump Tweets about the #ComeyHearing! #ThisTown pic.twitter.com/7xX4btxKoC — Union Pub (@UnionPub) June 7, 2017

Duffy’s Irish Pub

2106 Vermont Ave. NW

Covfefe cocktail anyone? This pub is offering free wifi — for those in D.C. who need to work — or pretend to work — Thursday morning.

Opens at 10 a.m.





Capitol Lounge

229 Pennsylvania Ave. SE

And for those who want to party sooner, Cap Lounge will be open the earliest at 9 a.m.

We will open at 9AM on Thursday for #ComeyHearing. — Capitol Lounge (@CapLounge) June 5, 2017

Map was created using Google Maps