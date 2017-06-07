D.C. Bar Will Offer Free Drinks Every Time Trump Tweets about Comey

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A Washington, DC bar will give away free drinks every time President Donald Trump tweets about former FBI Director James Comey during Comey’s Thursday testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

The mainstream media are covering Comey’s testimony like the Super Bowl, and multiple D.C. bars will open in the morning to host viewing parties.

D.C.’s Union Pub announced on its Facebook page that it will open its doors at 9:30 a.m. and buy “a round of drinks for the house every time Trump Tweets about Comey during his testimony!”

The “special” offer will run “til Comey’s testimony is over, or 4pm, whichever is earlier.”

The Washington Post’s Robert Costa reported that Trump “does not plan to put down Twitter on Thursday” and may even “live tweet if he feels the need to respond.”