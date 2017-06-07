Donald Trump Nominates Christopher Wray to Lead FBI

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump has nominated Christopher Wray as the new FBI director.

“I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI,” the president announced on Twitter on Wednesday morning. “Details to follow.”

Wray served as the Associate Deputy Attorney General in former President George W. Bush’s administration and was promoted to the assistant attorney general for the criminal division, before he left to work in the private sector as a partner at the Washington law firm King & Spalding.

During his time in government, he oversaw the highly publicized Enron case and oversaw the legal aspects of the war on terror after 9/11, according to King & Spalding’s website.

He also served as Governor Chris Christie’s personal attorney during the bridgegate scandal.

Last week, Christie praised Wray as an “outstanding lawyer,” after it was revealed that he was under consideration.

“He has absolute integrity and honesty, and I think that the president certainly would not be making a mistake if he asked Chris Wray to be FBI director,” Christie said.

Trump’s choice earned praise from Norm Eisen, a Brookings Institute fellow and former ethics czar for former president Obama.

“Good choice. Oversaw Enron case, which I also spent years of my life on,” Eisen wrote on Twitter. “He was very fair. I endorse.”