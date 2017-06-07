Pastors’ Daily Devotions Written for Hillary Rodham Clinton Published: She Wrote the Foreward

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The photo on the book’s cover shows Hillary Rodham Clinton with hands in prayer position and eyes gazing toward heaven. Inside are 365 daily devotions written by men of the cloth for Clinton while she was on the 2016 presidential campaign trail.

Clinton wrote the Foreward for the book, entitled Strong for a Moment Like This — The Daily Devotions of Hillary Rodham Clinton.

The announcement for the book on Amazon states:

Few people know that during the 2016 presidential campaign, former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton received a devotion every day. Over the course of those 20 months, Rev. Dr. Bill Shillady—a pastoral friend of Clinton’s—and a small team of other pastors provided the Democratic nominee with spiritual support to stay strong through arguably one of the more contentious elections in American history.

The book is described as having “gorgeous gift-book packaging: a jacketed hardcover, ribbon, photographs, and a devotion-like interior design. The Amazon blurb says:

As Secretary Clinton said in The New York Times (January 26, 2016), ‘My study of the Bible, my many conversations with people of faith, has led me to believe the most important commandment is to love the Lord with all your might and to love your neighbor as yourself. And that is what I think we are commanded by Christ to do. And there is so much more in the Bible about taking care of the poor, visiting the prisoners, taking in the stranger, creating opportunities for others to be lifted up, to find faith themselves that I think there are many different ways of exercising your faith.

The book will have 12 themes, according to the announcement on Amazon, which only reveals four: “forgiveness, doing good, courage and women.”

“‘Strong for a Moment Like This’ gives readers an inside, personal look at the faith of one of our nation’s most lauded leaders,” the announcement concludes.