Donald Trump Floats Idea of Border Wall ‘Covered with Solar Panels’

A member of the Presidential Security Group (PSG) walks under the solar panels at the roof deck of a mall in Manila on November 24, 2014. The 5,760 solar panels have been installed on the roof deck of the multi-level carpark of SM City mall.
NOEL CELIS/AFP/Getty

by Charlie Spiering7 Jun 20170

President Donald Trump, during his meeting with Congress on Tuesday, floated the idea of having his Southern border wall covered with solar panels.

Trump suggested that he could build a wall “40 to 50 feet high and covered with solar panels,” according to a report from Axios.

The energy generated from the solar panels could be used to pay for the cost of building the wall, Trump intimated, according to three sources in the story.

It is unclear how serious the president was about the proposal, but he appeared eager to discuss progress for the project.

“The wall will be a great help, and it will happen; believe me,” Trump said to reporters after the meeting.


