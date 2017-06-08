SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A 19-year-old Australian woman stirred controversy recently when she took out a classified ad to sell her virginity for $250,000, reports say.

In her ad, the young woman described herself as having an athletic body. She says she stands at 5 feet, three inches and weighs 97 pounds. The woman posted to a classified ad website called Locanto this week, the Daily Mail reported.

Photos associated with the ad show a slender girl with long, dirty blond hair standing in her underwear. She began her ad telling potential clients that she had several conditions for the sale of her virginity.

“We have to go to a restaurant, so we can go out for a dinner, and we can meet,” the ad said. “It will happen in a hotel which you can choose. If I don’t want to do this, I can rescind from the deal.”

She also put a ban on any sort of sex toys and insisted there could be no violence involved.

“The price is $250.000,00/250k. Send me your questions and offer. I am open for everything,” the ad concluded.

This is far from the first time a young woman has offered her virginity for sale online. As the paper notes, an 18-year-old German girl did the same thing in May. In March, a Romanian girl reportedly sold her virginity for $2.6 million, despite the warning from her parents that they would disown her if she went through with the deal.

In 2014, a 28-year-old medical student said she would sell her virginity for $800,000.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston or email the author at igcolonel@hotmail.com.