A Berkeley, California, woman was arrested Monday after allegedly admitting to police that she gave a two-year-old a dose of methamphetamines in a local park, reports reveal.

Police said Sayyadina Thomas, 36, was witnessed approaching a random two-year-old boy playing on a playground at Berkeley’s People’s Park. She reportedly grabbed him and then forced something into his mouth, KNTV reported.

“He was playing with the nanny in the play yard,” a witness said. “She just walked up to him a [sic] grabbed him, and she stuck her hands in his mouth.”

Police were called and the suspect was taken into custody. Police soon decided she needed to be taken to a hospital for psychiatric evaluation, and it is reported that during her transportation, she admitted that she made the child swallow the meth.

Officials rushed the boy to the hospital, and doctors found that he did have meth in his system. The boy was last reported as recovering at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland.

A police report notes that witnesses and those who have known Thomas say she is unstable, violent, and mean to people.

“She has mental issues,” someone who knows the suspect said. “She’s highly aggressive; she beats up elderly people.”

NBC found that Thomas has a long record of police charges and hospitalizations, with at least 20 incidents since 2002. She also has criminal convictions for resisting arrest and other charges.

Thomas is being held without bail in Santa Rita Jail in Dublin, California, on charges of attempted homicide.

