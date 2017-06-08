COVFEFE LIVEWIRE: Comey Crazy Sweeps Washington… Breitbart Live From Union Pub

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

COVFEFE from Union Pub on Capitol Hill!

Former FBI Director James Comey, who was fired by President Donald J. Trump, will testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday morning–and Washington, D.C., elites are gathered at their favorite watering holes throughout the city to watch the giant nothing-burger testimony.

Breitbart News will be covering the political class celebration from here, with this livewire including updates on Comey’s testimony and the reaction of the crowd of Washington elites.

Union Pub, a landmark Washington, D.C., bar across the street from the Heritage Foundation on Capitol Hill, is offering all patrons who come here to watch the testimony free drinks whenever President Trump Tweets about the Comey hearing throughout its duration until 4 p.m.

UPDATE 10:26 A.M. Washington, D.C., elites are having a ball for themselves.

Our intern Alex Clark with these photos:

The Comey Pub Crawl! 1/ pic.twitter.com/KBNj2WHkDU — Alex Clark (@AlexCla59967291) June 8, 2017

The Comey Pub crawl! 2/ pic.twitter.com/YtLEr4X6Ri — Alex Clark (@AlexCla59967291) June 8, 2017

The Comey Pub Crawl! 3/ pic.twitter.com/yjVYEuwYJz — Alex Clark (@AlexCla59967291) June 8, 2017

The Comey Pub Crawl! 4/ pic.twitter.com/DxLs0Pan34 — Alex Clark (@AlexCla59967291) June 8, 2017

But Union Pub is hardly the only place off the hook with the parties:

We moved to another bar in DC. It is packed to capacity for Comey. People are WHISPERING to order their drinks so they can hear the TV. pic.twitter.com/xoFUcEHgun — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) June 8, 2017

There are many more. We’ll get updates up soon.

UPDATE 10:20 A.M. Audible gasps of disappointment were heard throughout Union Pub as Comey said he will not re-read his opening statement published online last night, a statement that completely vindicated President Trump.

Comey, however, admits that the President can fire him whenever he wants. He also says that he heard Donald Trump thought he was doing a “great job.”

But here in Union Pub, cheers erupted as a champagne bottle was popped open for more Washington, D.C., mimosas.

UPDATE 10:17 A.M. As Warner wraps his righteous opening statement, in which he stated “this is not a witch hunt” and “this is not fake news,” the STANDING ROOM ONLY crowd at Union Pub laughs as Comey is forced by the chairman to stand and be sworn in under oath for his testimony.

UPDATE 10:15 A.M. This real life parody is getting more and more out of control. Fired ex-U.S. Attorney from the Southern District of New York Preet Bharara is joining Comey in the hearing room.

Yes, that is Preet Bharara sitting behind James Comey. Banquo's ghost. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) June 8, 2017

Meanwhile, our COVFEFE LIVEWIRE has earned the attention of New York Times media correspondent Michael Grynbaum.

Breitbart’s @mboyle1 is at Union Pub in DC to cover “the reaction of the crowd of Washington elites” https://t.co/RcRAohgI6N — Michael M. Grynbaum (@grynbaum) June 8, 2017

UPDATE 10:12 A.M. Mark Warner, the leading Democrat on the Senate committee, opens up with his opening statement saying that this hearing has drawn focus from a lot of Washington, D.C., and that ordinary Americans really don’t care and aren’t paying attention. Maybe Congress could focus on real policy issues when this charade is over, but that would probably be asking too much of our elected representatives.

UPDATE 10:11 A.M. Fox News is reporting that President Trump is expected to issue a statement disputing parts of Comey’s testimony.

UPDATE 10:10 A.M. Burr to Comey: “The American people need to hear your side of the story.”

UPDATE 10:04 A.M. As Chairman Richard Burr, a North Carolina Republican, opens the hearing, a hush comes over the crowd inside Union Pub. COVFEFE everyone! Here we go.

UPDATE 10:03 A.M. James Comey has walked into the room where is going to testify in the Senate Intelligence Committee. Folks at Union Pub don’t really seem to care much as they are engaged in deep conversation, very loudly, so loud one cannot hear the television.

UPDATE 10:02 A.M. Comey’s written testimony published last night basically proved he had nothing on Trump, and this whole case is going nowhere. Even anti-Trump Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) admits that, saying none of this makes any sense on TV this morning.

"Nobody in their right mind who believed they had a case, would take their star witness & allow them to go before the nation" — Sen. Graham pic.twitter.com/Si1UAziuZm — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) June 8, 2017

UPDATE 10:00 A.M. Union Pub is up and running as the Comey hearing is about to begin.

All the TV’s in the bar are carrying Fox News live.

If you're wondering, #ComeyHearing will be in Senate Hart Office Building tomorrow, only 1000 feet from @UnionPub. Guaranteed DC celebs — Barred in DC (@barredindc) June 8, 2017

The place is packed.

Yes, our White House correspondent Charlie Spiering is correct! Breitbart News will be running this COMEY CRAZY COVFEFE LIVEWIRE live throughout the hearing and festivities all day from Union Pub! Our Pentagon Correspondent Kristina Wong is here with us, as well as our intern Alex Clark. More Breitbart staff are expected to join throughout the day!

*Confirmed* Matt Boyle will be watching the Comey hearing live at Union Pub — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) June 8, 2017

Breitbart Live From Union Pubhttps://t.co/zrcTQsYnGp — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) June 8, 2017

UPDATE: 9:52 A.M. Owen, a federal government employee who did not want us to publish his last name but is here partying as Comey is set to testify, said about the crowd size here “it’s about what you’d expect–people here [in Washington] are easily more engaged than everyone else in the country. It’s a symbol of a healthy, vibrant democracy.” Bloody Mary’s and Mimosos and beers by the pint are being poured by the hundreds already and Comey has not yet taken the stand.

UPDATE 9:50 A.M. Breitbart’s summer intern Alex Clark joins us here and spoke with Union Pub’s general manager Ashley Saunders who told us “I’m way too busy–I’m swamped” when he asked if she could do a brief interview before the hearing begins. Union Pub is packed to the brim with Washingtonians celebrating Comey’s testimony.