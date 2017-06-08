James Comey: I Documented Meeting with President Trump Because ‘He Might Lie’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Fired former FBI Director James Comey said during his appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday that he documented what was said in his meetings with President Donald Trump because the president ‘might lie’ about their discussions.

“I was alone with the president of the United States, or the president-elect, soon to be president,” Comey said when asked why he documented his meetings with Trump. “The subject matter … I was talking about matters that touch on the FBI’s core responsibility and it related to the president-elect personally and then the nature of the person, I was honestly concerned he might lie about the nature of our meeting so I thought it [was] important to document … that combination of things.”

Comey also said that he did not feel the need to document his conversations about intelligence with former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

“As I said in my written testimony as FBI director, I interacted with President Obama and spoke only twice in three years and didn’t document it,” Comey said. “When I was deputy attorney general I had one one-on-one meeting with President Bush about a national security matter.

“I didn’t document that conversation either,” Comey said.