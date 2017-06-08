Law Professors Weigh in on Comey’s Leak to Legal Colleague: Let Him Testify!

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Two law professors weighed in on Twitter on Thursday after fired FBI Director James Comey revealed during his appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee that he asked Columbia Law Professor Daniel Richman to leak to the press the content of his discussions in private meetings with President Donald Trump.

“Senators should ask Comey the name of the Columbia professor and then subpoena the memos from him,” Alan Dershowitz, law professor at Harvard, tweeted before Richman’s name was revealed.

“Comey admits that he leaked the internal memo through a Columbia law professor in order to force Special Counsel,” Jonathan Turley, law professor at George Washington University Law School tweeted. “Yet, that raises questions.”

“The memos could be viewed as gov’t material and potential evidence,” Turley tweeted. “Leaking to a friend for disclosure can raise serious questions.”

Ryan Nobles, CNN Washington Correspondent, tweeted the name of the law professor Comey did not name.

“Columbia Law Prof Daniel Richman confirms to @ZCohenCNN that he is the friend that provided excerpts of the Comey memo to reporters,” Nobles tweeted.