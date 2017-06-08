Line for Comey Hearing ‘Stretches for Blocks’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The line to get into former FBI director James Comey’s testimony today before the Senate Intelligence Committee reportedly “stretches for blocks.”

There are only 88 seats reserved for the public on a first-come, first-served basis, and those at the front of the line reportedly arrived at 4:15 a.m. for the 10 a.m. EST hearing.

Many at the front of the line are reportedly interns who are saving spaces.

Just over 2.5 hours till #Comey hearing, the line to get in has grown significantly. https://t.co/kpuDIA86jy — Washington Journal (@cspanwj) June 8, 2017

Only 88 seats for the public but several hundreds waiting to get into #ComeyHearing. https://t.co/oW7dkkMsas — Kristina Wong (@kristina_wong) June 8, 2017

Line to get into Senate Finance hearing = 5. Line to get into #ComeyHearing = 100s. — Kristina Wong (@kristina_wong) June 8, 2017

Asked the interns at the front of the line waiting for #ComeyHearing what time they got here: 4:15am: "Totally worth it," one said. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) June 8, 2017

And they might be right. There are only 88 seats set up for the public. Lines are already many times that. https://t.co/O6XIIVAegF — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) June 8, 2017

The @TODAYshow just showed the line to get into the Comey hearing, which was clearly filled with interns saving spaces 😂😂😂😂 — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) June 8, 2017

This is even a longer line than the line of lobbyists you see t tax bill write-ups. pic.twitter.com/9YqTItefU6 — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) June 8, 2017

The line for the Comey hearing stretches for blocks. Cops say about 600 people on it. They are only 88 audience seats. pic.twitter.com/M5klyjVAeA — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) June 8, 2017

Some people wait in line hours for a new iPhone or Xbox, people in DC wait hours for a hearing #ComeyHearing pic.twitter.com/LFv4KZ7c31 — Garrett Dunlap (@dunlap_g) June 8, 2017

Horrible picture, but the line to get into Comey hearing that starts in 2 hours already longer than a Disneyland line during spring break. pic.twitter.com/yyOhGSPM1T — Nathan Barankin (@nathanbarankin) June 8, 2017