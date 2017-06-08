Skip to content

Line for Comey Hearing ‘Stretches for Blocks’

James Comey
The Associated Press

by Tony Lee8 Jun 20170

The line to get into former FBI director James Comey’s testimony today before the Senate Intelligence Committee reportedly “stretches for blocks.”

There are only 88 seats reserved for the public on a first-come, first-served basis, and those at the front of the line reportedly arrived at 4:15 a.m. for the 10 a.m. EST hearing.

Many at the front of the line are reportedly interns who are saving spaces.


