Police One: Conditioning Britons to ‘Run, Hide, Tell’ Does Not Demonstrate Resolve

In the wake of the June 3 London Bridge attacks, Police One warns that conditioning Britons to “run, hide, tell” does not demonstrate resolve.

Instead they show that the tactic reveals “an aversion to the use of force in self-defense [which] may embolden… terrorists.”

Police One praises the Brits who did what they could to buy time by throwing drink glasses, bar stools, etc., at the London attackers. The response was not without demonstrations of courage. But the overarching mindset of “run, hide, tell” instead of “Move! Escape or Attack!” betrays a conditioning that seeks a means of retreat instead of a means of counteraction; it is a response from a position of weakness instead of a position of strength.

Police One quotes Winston Churchill’s 1940 address to the House of Commons:

We shall go on to the end, we shall fight in France, we shall fight on the seas and oceans, we shall fight with growing confidence and growing strength in the air, we shall defend our Island, whatever the cost may be, we shall fight on the beaches, we shall fight on the landing grounds, we shall fight in the fields and in the streets, we shall fight in the hills; we shall never surrender.

But the word “fight” does not appear to be in the lexicon of those behind 21st century social and psychological conditioning in Britain. And this is tragic because some people will be forced to fight for their lives. Police One explains, “Yet, in the end, there may be no other alternative for the public but to fight. Running and hiding may work, depending on the circumstances and a person’s proximity to the epicenter of an attack, but for some people, there will be no suitable alternative but fighting.”

The lack of emphasis on “fighting” is part of a paradigm that impacts the Metropolitan Police as well. After all, “the majority of British police officers are not trusted with lethal force tools and the officers who are actually equipped with firearms operate in a culture where their use is highly discouraged by authorities.” So it comes as not surprise that one of the officers near the June 3 terror attacks had only a “club” for both an offensive and defensive tool.

Police One asks, “Is it possible that the British are emboldening these attackers by failing to demonstrate their resolve and their commitment to confronting evil with force?” They suggest Churchill would answer in the affirmative.

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of Bullets with AWR Hawkins, a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.