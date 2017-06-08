Trump Lawyer: President Feels “Completely and Totally Vindicated” by Comey Testimony

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Trump feels “completely and totally vindicated” by the prepared testimony of fired FBI Director James Comey, Trump’s lawyer said Wednesday, after Comey confirmed that he told Trump he was not under investigation in the FBI probe into alleged Russian interference in the election.

“The President is pleased that Mr. Comey has finally publicly confirmed his private reports that the President was not under investigation in any Russian probe. The President feels completely and totally vindicated,” the statement from Marc Kasowitz said. “He is eager to continue to move forward with his agenda.”

Kasowitz’s remarks come after the Senate Intelligence Committee released Comey’s prepared remarks, in which Comey confirms he told Trump multiple times he was not under investigation — as Trump has previously said publicly.

In his remarks, Comey also clarified conversations with Trump that were later leaked to the media — which showed Trump never “demanded” loyalty, a claim previously by the New York Times.

Comey’s testimony says that Trump talked about the importance of loyalty, saying “I need loyalty. I expect loyalty,” but that he never asked of it directly from the former FBI Director.

Trump’s lawyer’s statement was not well-received by Democrats with Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the Ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee tweeting his own interpretation of the Comey testimony.

Comey: He dangled my job. Demanded loyalty. Wanted Flynn case dropped. Wanted Russia cloud lifted. Fired me.

Trump: I'm totally vindicated! — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) June 8, 2017

Adam Shaw is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in New York. Follow Adam on Twitter: @AdamShawNY