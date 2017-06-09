James Comey Admits He Leaked Memos to Friend to Start Independent Investigation

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Former FBI Director James Comey revealed to the Senate Intelligence Committee Thursday that he shared his memos with a friend at Columbia University so that he could share them with the media and prompt a special counsel for the Russia investigation.

He said he took the unusual move “because [he] thought that might prompt the appointment of a special counsel”:

Wow, Comey authorized a friend who is a law professor at Columbia to share his memo with a reporter to prompt naming of special counsel — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 8, 2017

The revelation not only outed a source who spoke to multiple media outlets as an “associate” of Comey but also raised potential serious questions, according to a legal expert:

The memos could be viewed as gov't material and potential evidence . Leaking to a friend for disclosure can raise serious questions. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 8, 2017

It also raised questions as to why he shared them with a friend to leak to the media but did not share them with Congress or others investigating whether the Trump administration ever colluded with Russia.

Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) asked Comey if he could get those memos back from those who had them so that Congress could take a look at them.

Asked why he did not just talk to the media himself, Comey said, “I was afraid it would be like feeding seagulls at the beach.”

Daniel Richman, a professor at the university, is widely believed to be the friend.

A Washington Post reporter tweeted that Richman has confirmed that he was the friend:

JUST IN: Columbia U professor Dan Richman confirms to @washingtonpost he was the friend Comey asked to share info about his mtg w/ Trump. — Ed O'Keefe (@edatpost) June 8, 2017

According to the Columbia Law School website, Richman is a former official at the Department of Justice and Department of the Treasury. The website also says, “He is currently an adviser to FBI Director James B. Comey.”