Donald Trump: Happy to Speak ‘Under Oath’ to Refute James Comey

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump said he would be willing to testify “100 percent” to special counsel Robert Mueller about his recollection of his conversations with his former FBI director James Comey, accusing him of getting the facts wrong about the conversation.

“No collusion, no obstruction, he’s a leaker,” Trump said, asserting that he did not ask Comey for a pledge of loyalty and did not say that he hoped that Comey would drop the investigation against his former National Security adviser Michael Flynn.

“I hardly know the man,” Trump said, when asked by reporters about Comey. “I’m not going to say I want you to pledge allegiance.”

When asked if he would testify under oath on the situation, Trump agreed.

“I’d be happy to tell him what I told you,” he said.

When asked if there were tapes of the conversations, Trump said that he would inform the press shortly.

“You’re going to be very disappointed when you hear the answer,” he said.