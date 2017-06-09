House Committee to James Comey: Hand Over the Memos

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The House Select Intelligence Committee Friday responded to fired FBI Director James Comey’s testimony the previous day, demanding he hand over any memos of his conversations with President Trump.

The committee announced that Reps. Mike Conaway (R-TX) and Adam Schiff (D-CA) wrote to Comey in the wake of the testimony, requesting “any notes or memoranda in his possession memorializing discussions Comey had with President Trump.” The request comes as part of the committee’s own investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The request comes a day after Comey made the startling admission that he shared his memos with a friend at Columbia University so that he could then share them with the media and prompt a special counsel for the Russia investigation. It raised the question of why he shared them with a contact, and the media, but not with Congress.

The most significant of the memos included one partially leaked to the New York Times, saying that Trump had asked Comey to end the investigation into former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

“I hope you can let this go,” Trump reportedly said to Comey, according to the memo — parts of which were read to the Times.

In May, Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) wrote to the FBI in his capacity as head of the House Oversight Committee, requesting copies of any such memos.

The House committee also wrote to White House Counsel Don McGahn Friday, requesting any recordings or memos of the conversations that President Trump may have. This request appears to be in response to a tweet Trump sent in which he warned Comey that he should hope there are no “tapes” of their conversations.

James Comey better hope that there are no "tapes" of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

The Committee requested the documents by June 23.

