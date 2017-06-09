Jeb Bush: Trump Didn’t Obstruct Justice, But ‘Who Cares What I Think’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Former Florida Gov. and 2016 presidential candidate Jeb Bush said on Thursday that he doesn’t think President Donald Trump obstructed justice.

The charge of obstruction could apply if the President interfered with the FBI’s investigation into Russian tampering in the election by firing James Comey as director of the agency in charge of the probe.

“No, I don’t, but who cares what I think,” Bush said when asked whether Trump obstructed justice at a conference at Boston College. “There is a process underway and the testimony today is not as relevant to me, in that regard, as Mr. (Special Counsel Robert) Mueller’s activity.”

“Bush spoke to a standing-room-only crowd of finance industry executives and researchers at the 12th Annual Carroll School of Management Finance Conference at Boston College,” the Boston Herald reported. “His remarks came just minutes before Comey began his testimony about Trump before the Senate Intelligence Committee.”

“There’s a bar in D.C. that’s giving away free beer for every patron — they opened early this morning — for every tweet the president unleashes on Comey’s testimony,” Bush said, drawing laughter from the audience. “That’s a fairly self-destructive way to go about things.

“It’s not going to solve the alcoholism problem in our country either,” Bush said.

The drinkers in D.C., however, as documented by Breitbart News, did not get any free drinks from Trump tweets because the president did not take to Twitter during the hearing. Even after the Comey hearing ended, it was the president’s attorney who made a statement at the National Press Club saying Comey’s testimony vindicated the president because the former FBI director confirmed that the president was not under investigation.

“During his comments and through the question-and-answer period that followed, the onetime GOP-presidential favorite lamented the lack of compromise and the constant quarreling that has engulfed Washington,” the Herald reported. “Bush said he can’t escape political talk, even when watching ESPN or the Weather Channel.”

“It would be great to get back to the business of governing and less about the swirling controversies,” Bush said. “I just think the president needs to focus on doing his job.

“There are great opportunities for him to hire people, he’s done pretty well there,” Bush said. “The judicial appointments have been good, he’s got a great foreign policy team, he should be president and stop creating all the controversies — let that process take its place.”

Bush also said he hopes Trump does “drain the swamp” as president.

“‘Drain the swamp’ was a classic line, it resonated with me,” Bush said. “I didn’t vote for the guy, I’m not a big fan and everybody knows that, but I was hopeful that he would drain the swamp and the swamp draining would include lobbying reform…which could be done by executive order if the president really wanted it.”