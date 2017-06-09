President Trump Affirms Commitment to NATO’s Article 5

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

WASHINGTON, DC – President Trump on Friday affirmed the U.S.’s commitment to Article 5, a clause in NATO’s founding treaty that stipulates members must come to the defense of another member if under attack.

“Absolutely I’d be committed to Article 5,” Trump said at a White House Rose Garden joint press conference with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.

The reaffirmation of Article Five will surely be welcomed by NATO members who were worried after Trump did not choose to do so during a NATO summit in Brussels last month.

At the same time, Trump reiterated the need for all 28 members to meet their obligation to spend at least two percent of their budget on their own self-defense.

He applauded progress so far, saying the money has been rolling in, and that he was proud of the pressure he’s put on the alliance.

“Because of our actions, money is starting to pour in,” he said.

Iohannis said he welcomed the calls for nations to increase their spending.

“Some like this better, and some did not like it so much,” he added.

Trump called Romania a “good friend,” and praised the nation for its troop contributions to the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Iohannis also praised the U.S.-Romanian relationship and said he hoped it would become even stronger.

“This partnership has to continue and become stronger,” he said.