Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand: “If We Are Not Helping People, We Should Go the F*ck Home”

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) has been laying into President Trump with some choice language in recent weeks, frequently dropping the “F” bomb, in a stark contrast to the 2016 campaign where Democrats lambasted then-candidate Trump for his language — and warned “our children our watching.”

Gillibrand, who has been floated as a possible 2020 candidate for the Democrats, spoke Thursday in front of a Personal Democracy Forum in New York City, and didn’t hold back in what she thought of President Trump.

“Has he kept his promises? No, F*ck No!,” she said, according to The Hill.

She also had a stark warning for other lawmakers, presumably including fellow Democrats, about being productive in Congress.

“If we are not helping people, we should go the f*ck home,” she said.

It isn’t the first time Gillibrand has popped off in such a way. In April, she used a similar line in an interview with New York Magazine. In that instance, she also talked about being a newbie in the Senate and not knowing how to get a bill passed.

“‘How do I do this? I have no fucking clue,’” she recalled for the magazine.

It seems to be part of a wider strategy of Democrats to be edgier in the wake of their defeat in November. Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez, in April, said Trump’s “skinny budget” was, in fact, a “shi*ty budget.”

The new R-rated Democratic strategy is a stark contrast to a central pillar of their presidential campaign — including an ad called “Our Children Are Watching” in which young children were shown somberly watching President Trumps’ more colorful statements.

“What example will we set for them?” it asked.

Adam Shaw is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in New York. Follow Adam on Twitter: @AdamShawNY