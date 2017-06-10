Joe Biden’s niece has managed to avoid jail time after she pleaded guilty to stealing more than $100,000 in a credit card scam.

Caroline Biden, 30, took a plea deal at the Manhattan Supreme Court in New York City and pleaded guilty to stealing $110,810 with a borrowed credit card to go on a shopping spree, the New York Post reported.

In exchange for a guilty plea, a judge sentenced Caroline to two years probation under the condition that she stay out of trouble and pay back the money she stole.

Her attorneys declined to comment on the plea.

Biden’s niece asked to borrow a credit card from the unnamed victim so she could make a $672 purchase.

Instead, Caroline opened an account at Bigelow Pharmacy in New York and spent over $100,000 on store purchases from April 2015 to June 24, 2016.

Police arrested Caroline May 5 and charged her with grand and petit larceny. She pleaded guilty to both charges Friday.

Caroline, who has a history of abusing drugs and alcohol, also had a run-in with the law in 2013 when got into a fight with a roommate over rent and hit a police officer. She was arrested on charges of harassment, resisting arrest, and obstruction of justice.

She also managed to avoid jail in that case when the court ordered that her charges be dropped after six months so long as she stayed out of trouble and remained in the Delray Beach, Florida rehab facility where she was staying for three additional months.