Police: Suspect Shoots Victim Using Shotgun Shell Packed with Rice Krispies

Police in Eureka, California, arrested a suspect who shot a victim with a shotgun shell packed with Rice Krispies.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening wounds to one hand.

According to KRCR, Eureka police officers received a “shots fired” around 3:25 p.m. on June 7. They responded to find the wounded man and learned that the suspect, 29-year-old Timothy Glass Jr., had fled the scene on a bike.

The victim was transported to a hospital, and police determined that Glass had shot him using a flare gun, which was loaded with a shotgun shell packed with Rice Krispies.

Police soon located Glass, who resisted arrest and “[caused] minor injury to a detective” in the process.

The shooting victim decided not to press charges, but Glass was still booked on “resisting arrest and [a] probation violation.”

