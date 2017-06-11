Donald Trump Ridicules ‘Cowardly’ Leaker James Comey

President Donald Trump continued to cast doubt on the Senate testimony from his former FBI director James Comey, suggesting that his reliance on leaks to the media was longstanding.

“I believe the James Comey leaks will be far more prevalent than anyone ever thought possible,” Trump wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

He questioned whether Comey’s decision to leak details of his conversation with the president was illegal and cited the FBI director’s own testimony by calling him “very ‘cowardly.’”

During the testimony, Comey was asked by Sen. Dianne Feinstein why he told the president that “would see what we could do” when he asked the FBI director to help “lift the cloud” of the Russian investigation off of his administration.

“Well, it was kind of a slightly cowardly way of trying to avoid telling him, we’re not going to do that — that I would see what we could do,” Comey replied. “It was a way of kind of getting off the phone, frankly.”

Feinstein also asked Comey why he didn’t challenge the president defending his former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, when he believed that Trump was urging him to drop the investigation.

“Maybe if I were stronger, I would have,” Comey said. “I was so stunned by the conversation that I just took it in.”