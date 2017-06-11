Police: North Carolina Teacher Accused of Sexual Relations with 3 Students

A teacher at a North Carolina charter school has been arrested and charged with allegedly having improper sexual relationships with three students.

On June 8, the Rocky Mount Police arrested math teacher Erin Elizabeth McAuliffe, 25, and charged her with the molestation of three boys, two 17-year-olds and one who was 16, according to police reports.

Officers said in a statement that McAuliffe was charged with three counts of sexual activity with a student and one count of indecent liberties with a minor.

The investigation began after school administrators contacted authorities upon hearing rumors of the teacher’s activities.

“The information from the school was related to a math teacher having inappropriate sexually related contact with three juvenile male students off campus,” a police department spokesman said.

In its own statement, Rocky Mount Preparatory said, “We have been fully cooperative with local law enforcement during the course of their handling of this matter.”

The head of the public charter school, Todd Pipkin, told the media that McAuliffe’s last day was May 4 and school is out for the summer. McAuliffe only worked at the school for a single year.

The suspect taught as a math teacher but had only tutored students previous to her job at Rocky Mount Preparatory.

The former teacher was booked into the Carteret County jail under a $20,000 bond.

After bonding out of jail, McAuliffe is next scheduled to appear in Nash County District Court June 12.

If convicted, she could be sentenced to up to five years in jail for the charge of taking indecent liberties with a minor, a Class F felony. For the other charges, McAuliffe could face as much as a 20-month jail term.

