Police Discover Man’s Severed Head on Home’s Front Porch

Police discovered a man’s severed head on the front porch of a home in Jackson, Mississippi Saturday morning.

The Jackson Police Department responded to a call at 9:19 a.m. reporting suspicious activity on 1536 Deer Park Street when they found a black man’s severed head in front of the residence, WJTV reported.

Police say they were not able to recover the body that the head was attached to yet.

Cmdr. Tyree Jones, a spokesman for the Jackson Police Department, told the Clarion-Ledger that “severance” appeared to be the cause of death.

Jones said that this is the 28th homicide in Jackson this year.

“We have to investigate these crimes and hold people accountable,” said Jones.

Coroners are working to identify the deceased’s remains.

Neighbors reported hearing gunshots Friday evening, but police have not confirmed that the two events are related.

Jackson police found a burnt torso later in the day on Green Avenue and are investigating to see if there is any relation to the head found earlier in the day.

Burned human torso, headless, found on Green Ave. near Grand Ave. Working to confirm if linked to this morning's discovery of a human head. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) June 10, 2017

Update: full body, headless. No apparent cause of death at this time. Awaiting Coroner and Medical Examiner's ruling. https://t.co/nnNs5QJv32 — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) June 10, 2017

The torso is headless, and police are waiting for the coroner to release a cause of death in that case.